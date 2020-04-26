UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Allocate Major Chuck Of ADP 2020-21 For Health Sector: CM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

KP Govt to allocate major chuck of ADP 2020-21 for health sector: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Sunday said the Provincial Government would allocate major chunk of annual development program (ADP 2020-21) for strengthening of health sector in the province.

Termed health sector as the top priority of the provincial government for the Annual Development Program (ADP) of the next financial year, the Chief Minister said in order to develop the health sector and to strengthen it to cater for needs of the prevailing situation, a major chunks of the developmental funds would be allocated to the health sector.

He directed the concerned authorities to start practical work to ensure the availability of required resources for the purpose.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting regarding the ADP of the next financial year here.

The meeting reviewed in detail matters related to the proposed initial outline of the ADP for the next financial year with special focus on the priority sectors in the light of the prevailing situation.

Besides Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shehab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting that in view of the prevailing emergence situation, Health, Relief, Social Welfare, Construction and maximum employment generating sectors would be the first priorities of the provincial government's development program for the next financial year.

The meeting was informed that the Planning Department has started receiving Concept Notes and Proposals for the next ADP from various departments on the basis of which list of the proposed projects to be included in the ADP would be compiled by the end of this month whereas the ADP will be finalized by 20th of next month.

