KP Govt To Award Rs 250mln Ehsas Scholarships To Deserving Students: Bangash

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:57 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started awarding Ehsas scholarship to poor and deserving students of the province so that no student could remain deprived of the education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started awarding Ehsas scholarship to poor and deserving students of the province so that no student could remain deprived of the education.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of Ehsas program at Swabi University, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has a vision to facilitate the poor students to get quality education and for the purpose Ehsas Scholarship was launched.

He appreciated the performance of the University of Swabi in this regard and said that with the initiatives of VC Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Mukarram Shah, Swabi University would be on the path of development.

He said, Ehsas Scholarships were opened for all students and no poor student would be deprived of his/her basic right of education.

He said the students are an asset for the society and they should have to work hard to lead the society in good and disciplined manners. He also emphasized upon teaching faculty to bring positive change in their attitudes so that the students could follow them.

Bangash said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan every identity card holder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being treated free of cost through Health Insaf Card, adding that the government would provide Rs 250 million to the students for scholarships and interest free loans of up to Rs 2 million to the youth on easy terms.

He said "We will have to focus on science and emerging sciences so that our students can compete with international students. We have to improve the standard of our universities to compete with the national and international institutions."The CM's aide assured full support of the government to public sector universities in this regard.

