KP govt. to bear treatment expenses of Sarwat Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday announced to bear all the expenses of treatment of renowned drama artist, Dr Sarwat Ali who is admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar.

Following directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, Director Culture, Shama Nemat visited the ailing artist and inquired after her health at the hospital.

Director Culture also presented a cheque amount of Rs 100,000 to Dr Sarwat Ali. She said all expenses of Dr Sarwat's treatment will be borne by the provincial government.

Shama Nemat further said that Culture Department was standing by its artists' community and will not leave them alone in time of need.