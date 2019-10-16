KP govt to bind mine holders for beginning work within one year: Dr. Amjad Ali Khan

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan has said that an amendment in the Minerals Act of the province is under consideration to bound mines lease holders to begin work within a period of one year.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the distribution of offer letters among the success bidders of mines here Wednesday.

The minister said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts to simplify procedure for the mineral sector investors. He said that the provincial government is introducing new mineral sector governance for the Minerals Department and under that policy the lease-holder investor will be bound to start work within a period of one year. Otherwise, he will be issued notice for the cancellation of his lease, he said.

He said that the abolition of corruption and bringing transparency in the institutions is the responsibility of the incumbent government, saying the reforms introduced in Minerals Department since last one year is bearing fruit and the revenue of the department has registered 100 increased.

The provincial minister urged the officials of the department for not accepting any pressure in the name of the provincial minister and higher authorities rather extend support to the department by pinpointing such elements.

He warned that cases will police will be registered against those damaging the prestige of the department. He told in unequivocal terms that neither he had ever committed corruption nor will allow anyone to do so.

Dr. Amjad said that in past, contractors were used to pay bribes for getting offer letters. But, now this culture has been abolished. He said that some officials of the department have been terminated over corruption and their cases have been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

He said that the abolition of corruption and illegal mining is the mission of the incumbent government. He was of the opinion that the promotion of investment will help improve the economic conditions of the province. He urged the contractors to start early work after getting leases.