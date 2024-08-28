Open Menu

KP Govt To Boost Technical Education, Skill Development: CM Assistant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KP govt to boost technical education, skill development: CM Assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is set to enhance technical education and skill development to reduce unemployment and empower youth.

Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that KP government already allocated Rs 4 billion allocation for these efforts.

Key initiatives include loans of up to half million for certified youth through the Akhuwat Foundation and a new loan scheme under the Social Welfare sector. The government will focus on sustainable technical and vocational education and training , strengthening links between institutes and industries, and improving institutions in backward areas, along with offering short-term soft skills courses.

He chaired a meeting with the heads of government polytechnic institutes to discuss the development and standardization of diploma courses and to address the challenges faced by these institutions.

