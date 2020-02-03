UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Bring Jail Reforms: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:25 PM

KP govt to bring jail reforms: Advisor

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Monday said the provincial government would carry out jail reforms in order to make the prisoners valuable citizens of the country

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Monday said the provincial government would carry out jail reforms in order to make the prisoners valuable citizens of the country.

Besides amending the prison rules and relevant laws, all the issues being faced by the Prisons Department would addressed so that the jail staff could perform their duty in a better way, he said while talking to the media during his visit to Central Jail and Jail Police Training academy Haripur.

Tarand lauded the Haripur Jail administration for properly maintaining the old jail building, besides providing the best facilities of health, education, and meal to the prisoners.

The advisor took roaud of the Langar Khana, jail hospital, ladies barrack and many other several departments of the jail. Jail Superintendent Masood Khattak on the occasion briefed him about the measures taken by the jail administration for the inmates.

On arrival at the Jail Police Training Center, a smartly turned out police contingent presented him the salute. He was told that about 100 new recruits could get training at the center, where two batches of trainees had already passed out despite ongoing construction work.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Dadek Committee Haripur Chairman Arshad Ayub Khan and Inspector General of Prisons KP Masood ur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Jail Visit Haripur Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.