KP govt to bring jail reforms: Advisor

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Monday said the provincial government would carry out jail reforms in order to make the prisoners valuable citizens of the country.

Besides amending the prison rules and relevant laws, all the issues being faced by the Prisons Department would addressed so that the jail staff could perform their duty in a better way, he said while talking to the media during his visit to Central Jail and Jail Police Training academy Haripur.

Tarand lauded the Haripur Jail administration for properly maintaining the old jail building, besides providing the best facilities of health, education, and meal to the prisoners.

The advisor took roaud of the Langar Khana, jail hospital, ladies barrack and many other several departments of the jail. Jail Superintendent Masood Khattak on the occasion briefed him about the measures taken by the jail administration for the inmates.

On arrival at the Jail Police Training Center, a smartly turned out police contingent presented him the salute. He was told that about 100 new recruits could get training at the center, where two batches of trainees had already passed out despite ongoing construction work.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Dadek Committee Haripur Chairman Arshad Ayub Khan and Inspector General of Prisons KP Masood ur Rehman were also present on the occasion.