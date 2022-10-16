UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Bring Reforms In Public Sector Educational Institutions: DEO Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP govt to bring reforms in public sector educational institutions: DEO Abbottabad

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The KP government is bringing positive reforms in public sector educational institutions, the performance of Government Model High school Haveliyan is commendable, and the motivation of students of government schools will improve.

These views were expressed by District education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Malik Tanveer Ahmad, Principal Government Model High School. Havelian Munir Ahmad, Chairman Havelian Urban Sabahat Khan Jadoon and others while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony here Sunday.

The DEO Abbottabad said that the performance of government educational institutions was improving day by day with the support of public circles and civil society, students and teachers which would be further improved.

Tanveer Ahmad said that in the last matriculation examination, government educational institutions had achieved a outstanding position and in the coming days they were bringing reforms in all government schools of district Hazara division including Abbottabad.

He lauded the performance of teachers of Govt. Model High School and said that it was commendable.

On this occasion, District Education Officer Abbottabad Malik Tanveer Ahmad distributed cash prizes, honorary certificates and shields among the talented students of the year 2021.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Civil Society Havelian Sunday All Government

