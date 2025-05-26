KP Govt To Build Underpasses At Lahori, Ramdas To Reduce Traffic Woes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct underpasses at Lahori and Ramdas intersections here to address the city's growing traffic problems.
According to the Planning and Development Department, the construction of these underpasses has been included in the upcoming fiscal year’s development projects and will be initiated on a priority basis.
The decision comes amid increasing traffic congestion in the inner city, particularly at these two critical junctions where thousands of vehicles pass daily.
Long traffic jams have become a routine issue due to intersecting routes from multiple directions, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and delays in emergency response times.
The authorities noted that the feasibility studies, designs, and technical planning are being finalized, and construction work is expected to begin soon.
These projects aimed to improve traffic flow, save time and fuel for residents, and enhance overall urban mobility.
Additionally, the government plans to build more underpasses at other key locations in the city, including two on University Road, as part of a broader strategy to resolve traffic issues across Peshawar.
Lahori and Ramdas chowks have been prioritized in the first phase to provide immediate relief to the public.
Recent Stories
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio immunization campaign begins to vaccinate over 1.0 Mln children3 minutes ago
-
Online Qurbani market booms ahead of Eid ul Adha3 minutes ago
-
Landlord tortures lineman3 minutes ago
-
Sons fulfill nonagenarian father's dream of second marriage in Shangla3 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Iran after wrapping up Turkiye’s visit3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to build underpasses at Lahori, Ramdas to reduce traffic woes3 minutes ago
-
NUML media students organize tree plantation drive to boost green efforts3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP arrives in Quetta, visits CMH Quetta to inquire about injured children of Khuzdar attack3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits CMH Quetta, condemns Khuzdar attack, pledges unity against terrorism3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani student’s Startup from KP among top finalists at Bangkok Business Challenge3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested in house theft case; gold, currency recovered3 minutes ago