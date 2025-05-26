KP Govt to build underpasses at Lahori, Ramdas to reduce traffic woes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct underpasses at Lahori and Ramdas intersections here to address the city's growing traffic problems.

According to the Planning and Development Department, the construction of these underpasses has been included in the upcoming fiscal year’s development projects and will be initiated on a priority basis.

The decision comes amid increasing traffic congestion in the inner city, particularly at these two critical junctions where thousands of vehicles pass daily.

Long traffic jams have become a routine issue due to intersecting routes from multiple directions, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and delays in emergency response times.

The authorities noted that the feasibility studies, designs, and technical planning are being finalized, and construction work is expected to begin soon.

These projects aimed to improve traffic flow, save time and fuel for residents, and enhance overall urban mobility.

Additionally, the government plans to build more underpasses at other key locations in the city, including two on University Road, as part of a broader strategy to resolve traffic issues across Peshawar.

Lahori and Ramdas chowks have been prioritized in the first phase to provide immediate relief to the public.