Open Menu

KP Govt To Build Underpasses At Lahori, Ramdas To Reduce Traffic Woes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KP Govt to build underpasses at Lahori, Ramdas to reduce traffic woes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct underpasses at Lahori and Ramdas intersections here to address the city's growing traffic problems.

According to the Planning and Development Department, the construction of these underpasses has been included in the upcoming fiscal year’s development projects and will be initiated on a priority basis.

The decision comes amid increasing traffic congestion in the inner city, particularly at these two critical junctions where thousands of vehicles pass daily.

Long traffic jams have become a routine issue due to intersecting routes from multiple directions, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and delays in emergency response times.

The authorities noted that the feasibility studies, designs, and technical planning are being finalized, and construction work is expected to begin soon.

These projects aimed to improve traffic flow, save time and fuel for residents, and enhance overall urban mobility.

Additionally, the government plans to build more underpasses at other key locations in the city, including two on University Road, as part of a broader strategy to resolve traffic issues across Peshawar.

Lahori and Ramdas chowks have been prioritized in the first phase to provide immediate relief to the public.

Recent Stories

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

21 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

23 minutes ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

25 minutes ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

31 minutes ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

38 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

38 minutes ago
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

53 minutes ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participa ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan