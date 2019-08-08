UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Buy Air Quality Monitors To Reduce Air Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government has started efforts to combat challenges of air pollution and climate change through KP Green Growth Initiative and Billion Tree Tsunami afforestation project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government has started efforts to combat challenges of air pollution and climate change through KP Green Growth Initiative and billion Tree Tsunami afforestation project.

He said this while talking to Pakistan's leading environmentalist and lawyer Ahmad Rafey Alam who called on him here Thursday.

He said that air pollution and climate change are two issues confronted by people in KP and the government has already started efforts to address these problems.

Provincial government has decided to install Air Quality Monitors in Peshawar and other districts of the province that were affected by air pollution, he said and added that ensuring clean environment to citizens of KP was among the topmost priorities of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafey Alam extended full support in providing his expertise for reducing air pollution in KP.

He said, among many environmental challenges faced by urban areas of the country, air quality was especially difficult to manage. The negative impacts of pollution include elevated risk of cardiovascular problems like heart diseases, stroke and acute diseases, he observed.

