KP Govt to celebrate Eid with simplicity: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir expressed deep sorrow over the Karachi plane crash and said the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire provincial government were deeply saddened by this national tragedy.

Talking to media in Information Cell at Civil Secretariat here Saturday, Ajmal Wazir said due to corona and Karachi plane crash the Eid would be celebrated with simplicity.

He said Eid would be celebrated with utmost simplicity in the memory of those who were martyred in the tragedy due to the plane crash.

"At the government level, no official gatherings will be held on the occasion of Eid, but we also appeal the people to avoid unnecessary gatherings on this Eid and stay at home," he added.

Referring to corona helpline number, Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government had introduced helpline number 1700 for Corona on which more than 0.1 million calls had been received so far.

He said through this helpline number medical assistance and advices of experts had been provided to people.

Ajmal Wazir said the helpline had also provided guidance to the people involved in the field of handicrafts and registration of civil defense volunteers.

"Eid is a test case for people. If the SOPs on Eid are not taken serious, then the government will be compelled to tighten the situation again, the people should cooperate with the government in the struggle against corona," he concluded.