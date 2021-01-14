KP Govt to chalk out uniform policy for billboards: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that a uniform policy would be formulated for the entire province regarding the procedure of billboards and no sign boards would be installed at any public property and places.

Presiding over a review meeting of Local Council board here, he said that all agreements related to billboard would be same in the whole province and through electronic auction the contracts would be awarded adding that in case of work allotment, the work order would be in accordance with the standard design.

Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat, Additional Secretary Local Council Board Syed Rehman and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Referring to the lease policies and rules, he said that income from the rent would be utilized for purchasing of more properties and not to be spent for development and other works.

He directed that separate policies should be formulated for lease and considerable amount of security should be kept before award of any lease.

Giving instructions regarding UIP taxes the minister directed that these taxes would be applicable to all Tehsil Municipal Administrators and all TMAs would be bound to get approval of maps, adding that where there are commercial properties, UIP tax should also be levied and dashboard of Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lakkimarwat and other districts should be activated in this regard.

To further improve the performance of Local Council Board, Akbar Ayub said the Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) of all TMAs would be monitored on a monthly basis.