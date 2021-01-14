UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Chalk Out Uniform Policy For Billboards: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP Govt to chalk out uniform policy for billboards: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that a uniform policy would be formulated for the entire province regarding the procedure of billboards and no sign boards would be installed at any public property and places.

Presiding over a review meeting of Local Council board here, he said that all agreements related to billboard would be same in the whole province and through electronic auction the contracts would be awarded adding that in case of work allotment, the work order would be in accordance with the standard design.

Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat, Additional Secretary Local Council Board Syed Rehman and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Referring to the lease policies and rules, he said that income from the rent would be utilized for purchasing of more properties and not to be spent for development and other works.

He directed that separate policies should be formulated for lease and considerable amount of security should be kept before award of any lease.

Giving instructions regarding UIP taxes the minister directed that these taxes would be applicable to all Tehsil Municipal Administrators and all TMAs would be bound to get approval of maps, adding that where there are commercial properties, UIP tax should also be levied and dashboard of Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lakkimarwat and other districts should be activated in this regard.

To further improve the performance of Local Council Board, Akbar Ayub said the Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) of all TMAs would be monitored on a monthly basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rent Kohat Mardan Same Nowshera Swabi All From Government

Recent Stories

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

5 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

18 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

30 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

35 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.