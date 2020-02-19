UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Challenge Peshawar High Court Decision Reversing Amendments In Civil Servants Act In Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government would challenge the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC), reversing amendments made by the provincial assembly in the civil servant act, in the Supreme Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government would challenge the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC), reversing amendments made by the provincial assembly in the civil servant act, in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, he said while having the greatest regard for the judiciary, the decision of setting retirement age was purely a policy matter, and duly legislated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after the approval of Cabinet and thus not to be judicially scrutinized.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will therefore approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan at the earliest, and seek to ensure the spirit of provincial autonomy in line with Article 240(b) of the Constitution, he said.

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday suspend the government decision to enhance the retirement age of 60 years to 63 years.

Taimour Jhagra said the amendments in the KP Civil Servants Act 2019 were neither beyond the competence of the provincial assembly, nor they violate of any fundamental rights.

He said KP government stands committed to its financial reforms agenda including the decision to enhance the superannuation age from 60 to 63 years.

The minister said that as an interim measure the government will make a request to the Peshawar High Court to grant time for filing file appeal.

