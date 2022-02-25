KP Govt to complete development in merged districts on priority: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare Anwer Zeb Khan Friday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for development of merged districts and to address a sense of deprivation among tribal people.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Chief Minister has directed all the members in his cabinet to visit the tribal areas from time to time and review pace of development work and take recommendations from the tribal people.

Addressing a consultative meeting with tribal elders in district Upper Kurram, he said that the KP CM was paying due attention to provision of all basic facilities including hospital, electricity, drinking water, roads and infrastructure development in the tribal districts.

Anwer Zeb reiterated the government resolve to fulfill all the promised made with the tribal people and said that all the development projects were being monitored by CM and his team members, adding that Sehat Card, Ehsas Kifalat Program, Kisan Card and other initiatives of the government were benefiting hundreds of thousands of tribal families.

Later the Minister held a meeting with tribal elders and took their suggestions related to development projects and assured that all the suggestions would be taken up with the Chief Minister for incorporation in development projects.