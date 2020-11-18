KP govt to complete over 300 small dams

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would completer construction of 307 Mini Macro Hydro Power Projects (MMHPPs) considering the growing energy needs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would completer construction of 307 Mini Macro Hydro Power Projects (MMHPPs) considering the growing energy needs.

"The KP government is fully geared up to continue pursuing the underlying message as spelled out by the then PTI chairman in Swat district in 2014 who expressed strong resolve to construct 350 mini dams in KP to overcome power crisis," said spokesman of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

Talking to APP, he said these projects were completed with help of seven reputed Non-Government Organizations in 11 districts of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa mostly in Hazara and Malakand division, having a total electricity production capacity of 25000KW.

Giving breakup, the spokesman said out of 105 total projects, 101 were completed in Swat region, 41 in Dir region out of 53, 52 in Chitral region out of 55 projects while 113 projects were completed in Abbotabad region out of 11 projects.

Answering a question, the senior official said out of the 350 target, 332 were declared feasible by technical experts, adding, work on those projects situated in mountainous areas continued vigorously besides the challenges of Covid 19, snowfall and other issues.

Despite such odds, completion of 307 dams spoke high volumes of the KP government's sincerity to meet energy needs within limited resources, adding, the remaining projects would be completed by November 2021.

"The credit goes to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan who extended their full support for successfully materializing the vision, quelling all taunts of cynical forces in this regard," he added.

Replying another question, the spokesman said since current electricity transmission system had gone outdated which developed frequent faults; work had been started on improving the system to provide smooth power supply to consumers.

He was of the view that completed projects would have a positive impact on rural communities besides discouraging deforestation especially in the winter season.

He said Jabbori hydropower project in Manshera district had been entered in the last stage of completion as 94 percent work on the gigantic project had been completed and the remaining six percent would be completed by the end of this year.

The project on completion would generate about 71 GW electricity per annum. Similarly, 85 percent work had been completed on Koto hydropower project in Dir lower district that would generate 40MW electricity, he said.

Similarly, 88 percent work on Karora hydropower project Shangala had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by January next year with power generation capacity 72GW electric per year, he added.

Regarding Matal Tan Power Project, he said work on 47 percent work had been completed and the project upon completion would generate 84 MW electricity.

He recalled that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had approved 157 MW Madain, 87 MW Gabral Hydropower projects which would be executed under the KP hydropower and renewable energy programme.

He added that work on 300 MW hydro power projects in Mansehra would be started next year. The newly established KP transmission and grid system company had been registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan aimed at having a separate and independent transmission and grid infrastructure.