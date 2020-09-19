KP Govt to conduct child labour survey : Shoukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said that government had decided to conduct a child labour survey for the first time in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said that government had decided to conduct a child labour survey for the first time in the province.

The purpose of survey is to find out exact number of child labour in the province and reasons why children are forced to work at an early age.

The decision was taken in high level meeting chaired by him to review performance of his department.

He said said the�government was working on elimination of child�labour and protection of rights of juvenile.

Shoukat Yousafzai said the�government�was committed for providing�education�opportunities to the children across the province, adding that work in this regard was being done on priority basis.

He said that through�labour law the implementation of minimum wage as fixed by government� would ensured and factories owners would be made bound to ensure�best �medical facilities for the�labour.

Shaukat said the department would protect�labour�rights at�all�costs and�all�issues of labour would be addressed without any delay.