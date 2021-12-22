KP govt to construct 1080 apartments in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department has decided to construct about 1080 apartments in the Rehman Baba complex comprising 79 kanals of land and 160 apartments in Warsak area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department has decided to construct about 1080 apartments in the Rehman Baba complex comprising 79 kanals of land and 160 apartments in Warsak area.

According to the decision, 49 percent share in both the schemes would be allotted to the provincial government employees and the remaining 51 percent would be allotted to the people of the province including overseas Pakistani, journalists, special persons, widows and minorities on reserved quotas.

It was decided in the 27th Authority Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department chaired by Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, said an official communiqu issued here Wednesday.

The meeting also agreed to include 53 plots of Dheri Zardad Charsadda Housing Scheme in the Prime Minister Imran Khan's special flagship scheme "Naya Pakistan Housing Program" for the poor and homeless people.

The Minister emphasized on tree plantation and provision of special facilities to special persons in all the housing projects.

He said that steps are taken to build low cost houses in Swat and other areas of the province for the well-being of poor people.

The Provincial Minister directed the officials of the board of Revenue to expedite the process of identification of government lands across the province in order to meet the target of construction of low cost houses on time.

On this occasion, the participants were also briefed on the progress made on the decisions taken in the previous authority meeting. Besides approving the department's formulated regulations regarding land sharing and joint ventures, it was also agreed to form a special committee to oversee joint projects.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Director General and Director Finance, Department of Housing, Board of Revenue, P&D, Local Government and Law Department officials.