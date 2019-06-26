KP govt to construct first school for Sikh Community

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved establishment of first school for Sikh Community in Peshawar and allocated Rs20 million for the same in the provincial budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved establishment of first school for Sikh Community in Peshawar and allocated Rs20 million for the same in the provincial budget 2019-20.

The budget documents stated that the provincial Auqaf Department has taken lead by a taking a big historic step for the construction of Sikh Community School in Peshawar.

The elected reps of the Sikh community had requested for the establishment of separate school for the children of their community.