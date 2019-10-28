KP govt to construct jail in Khyber tribal district

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned to construct a jail in Khyber tribal district to reduce overcrowding problems in Peshawar and adjoining districts' jails

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned to construct a jail in Khyber tribal district to reduce overcrowding problems in Peshawar and adjoining districts' jails. Officials in Prison Department told APP on Monday that the jail would be constructed at Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber tribal district on which construction work would soon started.

A separate section for women inmates would also be constructed in the jail.� The official said PC 1 of the project has been prepared and around Rs 9.993 million would be spent during current fiscal year.

After construction of Khyber jail, overcrowding problems in Peshawar, Mardan, DI Khan and Haripur jails would be addressed.

