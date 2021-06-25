KP Govt to construct jeep-able tracks to promote sustainable tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct jeep-able tracks in tourists areas especially in Hazara and Malakand divisions to promote recreational and sustainable tourism in the province.

Tourism and sports department spokesman, Lateefur Rehman told APP on Friday the new project amounting to Rs 500 million would open the scenic areas in Upper KP including Malakand and Hazara Divisions for sustainable and ecotourism besides promoting domestic tourism. He said Rs120 million were allocated for this new project in ADP 2021-22.

Keeping in view of tourists' loads in Kalam, Madain, Kumrat and Malam Jabba in Swat and Dir Upper district, the KP government has expedited work on development of roads infrastructure to open up all inaccessible scenic tourists areas in Malakand district for tourists. To achieve this objective, work on Rs4,812 million have been expedited out of which Rs444 million spent besides allocation of Rs1549 million for FY 2021-22.

Similarly, the KP Government was spending Rs2,200 million on development of tourists spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which Rs five million utilized and Rs878 million would be spent in FY 2021-22.

To provide better accommodation facilities to tourists in remote and far flung areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Government was constructing camping pods and rest houses with an estimated cost of Rs320 million and Rs50 million were earmarked in budget 2021-22.

Most of camping pods were being constructed in Hazara and Malakand Division to explore its mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls and lush green valleys.

To promote sustainable tourism in southern districts of KP, the Provincial Government would spend Rs3,044.533 million on approach road to Sheikh Badain tourists resort. The Government has already started work on it by spending Rs30 million and has earmarked Rs485 million.

Feasibility studies for tourism development project worth Rs365 have been started to explore new tourism sites to promote adventure sports, mountainous, sustainable and ecotourism in the province. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs235 million for this project in ADP 2021-22.

To promote sustainable tourism in Swabi district, he said a recreational park at Hund were being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs42.330 million.

Work on tourism areas integrated development project and establishment of KP Tourism Authority amounting to Rs2667.428 million have been accelerated and Rs1189.50million were spent so far. Likewise, Rs591.171 million allocated in ADP 2021-22 for it.

KP Government has speed up work on mega KP Integrated Tourism Project (KITE) amounting to Rs17,000 million including Rs14,000 million foreign investment out of which Rs144.405 million were spent so far.