KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Public Private Partnership Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday accorded approval for the construction of 360 kilometres long Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway and 30 kilometres Dir motorway under Public Private Partnership mode.

The approval was accorded in a meeting of the Public Private Partnership Committee held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Besides, Provincial Minister Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan and Advisor to KP CM on Communication & Works (C&W) Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretaries Finance and C&W, Advocate General Shumail Butt, Managing Director (MD) Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) and other committee members attended the meeting.

Briefing the forum about financial/technical feasibility and other aspects of Peshawar-D.I.Khan and Dir Motorways, it was told that both the projects were technically and financially viable.

The 360 kilometres long Peshawar-D.I.Khan will be constructed at a total cost of Rs. 261.6 billion. The six-lane motorway will consist of 19 interchanges and seven kilometres long two tunnels adding that some 30 kilometres service road will also be constructed in populated areas along the motorway.

Touching upon the Dir Motorway project, it was informed that a 30 kilometres long motorway from Chakdara to Rabaat would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 35.5 billion added that three interchanges, four over passes, four flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two under passes would be constructed under the project.

The participants were informed that both the projects had already been cleared by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister termed these projects as of vital importance for sustainable development of the province and said that the projects, on completion would prove to be a milestone towards economic stability of the province by promoting tourism, trade and economic activities in the region.

He directed the quarters concerned to timely start acquisition of land required for the implementation of aforesaid projects.

He also directed to ensure strict implementation of relevant rules and regulations in the entire process of the implementation of projects under Public Private Partnership.