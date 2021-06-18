UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Construct, Rehabilitate 2100 Schools During FY 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

KP Govt to construct, rehabilitate 2100 schools during FY 2021-22

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will construct, rehabilitate and upgrade over 2100 schools to increase enrollment capacity in public sector schools by 1,20000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will construct, rehabilitate and upgrade over 2100 schools to increase enrollment capacity in public sector schools by 1,20000.

According to budget documents of upcoming financial year 2021-22 presented here in the provincial assembly on Friday, the provincial government will recruit 20,000 teachers and 3000 school leaders for Elementary and Secondary Education.

In the newly merged districts, the government will provide equipment to 97 IT labs, construct 276 Science Laboratories and recruit 4300 teachers. A fund of Rs.4.5 billion has also been allocated for provision of furniture to schools in the province.

For Higher Education, an administrative budget of Rs.1 billion has been allocated for provision of furniture and petty repair works in colleges.

The construction of 40 new colleges will be completed and 30 existing colleges will be granted the status of Premier College wherein all facilities of the modern era will be provided to the students.

The students of the newly merged districts will be provided educational scholarships to the tone of Rs.230 million while a Skill Development Fund will also set up for the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

In Special Education sector, the government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Special Children with Autism, district Rehmat ul lil Alameen stipends in physically challenged students, will establish model institutes for street children at D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, Swat & Peshawar and a school of deaf & dumb children in Mardan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Swat Budget Provincial Assembly Mardan All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over main ..

2 minutes ago

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floo ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Succeeded in Strengthening Ties With All Si ..

2 minutes ago

Entry without smart card, official permit will not ..

2 minutes ago

HSBC says French retail bank sale to cost 1.9 bn e ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.