KP Govt to construct, rehabilitate 2100 schools during FY 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will construct, rehabilitate and upgrade over 2100 schools to increase enrollment capacity in public sector schools by 1,20000.

According to budget documents of upcoming financial year 2021-22 presented here in the provincial assembly on Friday, the provincial government will recruit 20,000 teachers and 3000 school leaders for Elementary and Secondary Education.

In the newly merged districts, the government will provide equipment to 97 IT labs, construct 276 Science Laboratories and recruit 4300 teachers. A fund of Rs.4.5 billion has also been allocated for provision of furniture to schools in the province.

For Higher Education, an administrative budget of Rs.1 billion has been allocated for provision of furniture and petty repair works in colleges.

The construction of 40 new colleges will be completed and 30 existing colleges will be granted the status of Premier College wherein all facilities of the modern era will be provided to the students.

The students of the newly merged districts will be provided educational scholarships to the tone of Rs.230 million while a Skill Development Fund will also set up for the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

In Special Education sector, the government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Special Children with Autism, district Rehmat ul lil Alameen stipends in physically challenged students, will establish model institutes for street children at D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, Swat & Peshawar and a school of deaf & dumb children in Mardan.