KP Govt To Construct Small Dams In Different Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a multi-dimensional plan to construct small dams with an estimated cost of rupees 9.5 billion in different districts of the province.

Sites for the dams have been identified by Irrigation Department and work on it would commence soon,Radio Pakistan reported.

Besides construction of the dams, the plan also includes schemes of water supply and flood protection walls.

The PTI-led Government has already constructed eight small dams in the province during its last tenure which are irrigating thousands of acres of land.

