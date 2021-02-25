KP Govt to construct three sports complexes in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has prepared a project for construction of three sports complexes in merged tribal districts.

These projects would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 837.

57 million at Wana South Waziristan, Kalaya Orakzai and Jamrud in Khyber tribal district, officials in KP Sports and Tourism department told APP on Thursday.

The Wana's sports complex would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs177.59 million whereas Kalaya sports complex would cost Rs359.98 million and Jamrud complex would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 300 million.

The small sports grounds would be upgraded and converted into sports complexes to provide better sports facilities to tribal youth.