KP Govt to continue fighting for rights of province: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Power and Energy Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday told the provincial Assembly that KP government was fully defending the rights of the province at all forums and the Chief Minister effectively contended the KP' cases under Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30.

Responding to a joint call attention notice of MPAs Salahuddin, Ahmad Kundi and Inayatullah, he said that due to unavailability of distribution system the province was relying on national grid, adding that KP government especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan contended the issue of dropping provincial hydro power projects in IGCEP before NEPRA, Chief Secretary Energy and Power and succeeded to include Madain 157 MW, Gabra Kalam 88 MW and Koto 50 MW under IGCEP and it was agreed that IGCEP would be revised every year.

Speaking on the occasion KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra told the House that the major hydro share in IGCEP was being contributed by KP province, adding that 1500 MW of the province was added in the nation grid under a 10 year plan.

He said that KP got Rs 25 billion payment under the head of Net Hydel Profit on June 30 and in order to make the payment process easy the government was struggling to make the payment through the Federal government instead of WAPDA.

He further said that the government also passed a package of 20 billion rupees for investment in PESCO under IGCEP to ensure provision of electricity to each and every house.

Jhagra said that hydro generation was the base of KP's economy and the government would get its share without compromising on it. He said that the call attention should be referred to the standing committee for further discussion.

Earlier, MPAs Salahuddin, Ahmad Kundi and Inayatullah drew the attention of the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination towards the National Electricity Policy and IGCEP 2021-30 in which economic, effective and provincial hydro power projects of KP have been dropped.

Later the Speaker referred the matter to the concerned standing committee for further discussion and directed to submit its report to the House within a month.

The House also unanimously passed the West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Khaliqur Rehman.