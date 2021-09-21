UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Continue Fighting For Rights Of Province: PA Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:36 AM

KP Govt to continue fighting for rights of province: PA told

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Power and Energy Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday told the provincial Assembly that KP government was fully defending the rights of the province at all forums and the Chief Minister effectively contended the KP' cases under Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Power and Energy Taj Muhammad Tarand Monday told the provincial Assembly that KP government was fully defending the rights of the province at all forums and the Chief Minister effectively contended the KP' cases under Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30.

Responding to a joint call attention notice of MPAs Salahuddin, Ahmad Kundi and Inayatullah, he said that due to unavailability of distribution system the province was relying on national grid, adding that KP government especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan contended the issue of dropping provincial hydro power projects in IGCEP before NEPRA, Chief Secretary Energy and Power and succeeded to include Madain 157 MW, Gabra Kalam 88 MW and Koto 50 MW under IGCEP and it was agreed that IGCEP would be revised every year.

Speaking on the occasion KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra told the House that the major hydro share in IGCEP was being contributed by KP province, adding that 1500 MW of the province was added in the nation grid under a 10 year plan.

He said that KP got Rs 25 billion payment under the head of Net Hydel Profit on June 30 and in order to make the payment process easy the government was struggling to make the payment through the Federal government instead of WAPDA.

He further said that the government also passed a package of 20 billion rupees for investment in PESCO under IGCEP to ensure provision of electricity to each and every house.

Jhagra said that hydro generation was the base of KP's economy and the government would get its share without compromising on it. He said that the call attention should be referred to the standing committee for further discussion.

Earlier, MPAs Salahuddin, Ahmad Kundi and Inayatullah drew the attention of the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination towards the National Electricity Policy and IGCEP 2021-30 in which economic, effective and provincial hydro power projects of KP have been dropped.

Later the Speaker referred the matter to the concerned standing committee for further discussion and directed to submit its report to the House within a month.

The House also unanimously passed the West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Khaliqur Rehman.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity WAPDA Nepra Vehicles June All Government Share Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

2 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

3 minutes ago
 Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese ..

Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese Real Estate Giant Defaulting

4 minutes ago
 Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

4 minutes ago
 Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Col ..

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Cold war': US official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.