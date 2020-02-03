KP Govt to continue reforms in mineral sector: Arif Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Monday said the provincial government would continue reforms' process in mineral sector to resolve issues of local.

He was talking to MPA Arbab Jahandad who was called on him here at his office and briefed him about mineral related problems being confronted by locals.

Arif Ahmedzai said the government was taking measures to give priority to local investors in mineral resources in tribal areas, adding that such step would empower the local besides generating employment opportunities for youth.

He said the mineral sector has great potential of investments and revenue generation and the government wanted to promote the sector by empowering locals in the sector.