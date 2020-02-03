UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Continue Reforms In Mineral Sector: Arif Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:36 PM

KP Govt to continue reforms in mineral sector: Arif Ahmed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Monday said the provincial government would continue reforms' process in mineral sector to resolve issues of local

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Monday said the provincial government would continue reforms' process in mineral sector to resolve issues of local.

He was talking to MPA Arbab Jahandad who was called on him here at his office and briefed him about mineral related problems being confronted by locals.

Arif Ahmedzai said the government was taking measures to give priority to local investors in mineral resources in tribal areas, adding that such step would empower the local besides generating employment opportunities for youth.

He said the mineral sector has great potential of investments and revenue generation and the government wanted to promote the sector by empowering locals in the sector.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Employment

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

11 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

11 minutes ago

China deeply grateful, touched by Pakistan's trust ..

5 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

Dacoit killed in 'encounter' with police in Multan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.