KP Govt To Continue Shelter Homes: Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the establishment of Shelter Homes (Panagahs) as pro-poor and a welfare initiative of PTI government and said that no shelter home established in the province would be closed

This he said while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review the latest situation of the shelter homes in the province. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhmmad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Social welfare, Director Pakistan Baitul Mal and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief Minister said"The provincial government will provide resources on priority for shelter homes adding that the government has intended to run these shelter homes on a permanent basis.

" He directed the authorities concerned to make necessary amendments in the relevant laws for this purpose. He also directed them to submit proposals to re-functionalize the program "Koi Bhoka Na Soye" in the province.

Earlier, briefing the participants about the latest situation of Shelter Homes, it was informed that at present, a total of 10 shelter homes under the resources of provincial government were functional in the province including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Daraban Kala, Swat and Kohat.

These shelter homes have the total capacity of night stay for 500 individuals. Over 45,000 individuals have been benefited from these shelter homes during the period of last three months.

