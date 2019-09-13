KP govt to contribute in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday formally approved establishment and initiation of construction work on the housing schemes at Dangram Swat which is spread over an area of 218 Kanals and will also include media colony for local journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday formally approved establishment and initiation of construction work on the housing schemes at Dangram Swat which is spread over an area of 218 Kanals and will also include media colony for local journalists.

The chief minister has further approved the establishment of Hangu Township Scheme on self finance basis and the housing scheme in Peshawar under the 2nd Phase of Khpal Kor scheme.

The CM has directed to speed up the work on the ongoing and new housing schemes in the province in order to ensure their timely completion.

While chairing a meeting of the housing department on the housing schemes initiated by the incumbent government, the Chief Minister stated that the provincial government will ensure its contribution in the "Naya Pakistan Housing Program" launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet the set targets.

Mahmood Khan stressed on the timely completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Surizai District Swat which is spread over an area of 8,500 Kanals in addition to completion of Peshawar Model Town and CPEC city in Nowshera.

Mahmood Khan said that CPEC city in Nowshera is the flagship project of the incumbent government which is spread over an area of 80,000 Kanals and lies on the junction of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hazara and Peshawar valley which will help in promoting trade and economic activities.

The chief minister was informed that the construction work on the establishment of 20,000 estimated homes in Surizai District Swat, will be initiated after the signing of MoU with Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

With regard to CPEC city in Nowshera, the Chief Minister was informed that the project is being initated in cooperation with Frontier Work Organization and a total of 40,000 Kanal of land has already been acquired whereas the possession of the remaining 40,000 kanals of land is under process. The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to extend their complete support and cooperation in acquisition of the remaining land.

While briefing on the performance of housing department during the previous year, the Chief Minister was informed that 1877 plots are being established in Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Kohat under the Khpal Kor Housing Scheme whereas 371 plots have already been allotted under the Mullazai Housing Scheme at Warsak Road Peshawar.

Similarly, 50 percent development work has been completed on the Jalozai Housing Scheme which is spread over an area of 8905 Kanals of land. In order to show transparency and accountability in the entire process, the housing department has also initiated E-tendering process.

Moreover, the service centers of Provincial Housing Authority have already been established in Peshawar, Swat, Kohat and Abbottabad whereas need based assessment survey for government servants and identification of fresh land for housing projects has also been initiated.