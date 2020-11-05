KP Govt to control price-hike through Insaf Sasta bazaars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :People of Khyber Pakthunkhwa took a sigh of relief after establishment of Insaf Sasta bazaars in almost all districts where essential commodities were being provided to consumers as per Government's notified rate.

These bazaars were established at prominent places in almost all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where consumers were being provided all necessities of life including flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, chicken and vegetables at cheaper rates from general market.

In Peshawar, great rush of buyers mostly from low income groups, salaried and middle class families were being witnessed at Insaf Sasta bazaar. These bazaars provide services from 8am to 5pm six days a week. People thronged to Peshawar Sasta bazaar where great rush of consumers were seen at fresh vegetables and meat shops.

"I came from Wapda Town to purchase flour, ghee, fresh vegetables, sugar, chicken and pulses at Peshawar Sasta bazaar where prices were very low compare to general market," Qaiser Khan a retired Wapda employee said. He said consumers can save a substantial amount after shopping from these Sasta bazaars, which were easily accessible.

He said Insaf Sasta bazaars were gift of PTI Government for people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and it was our collective responsibility to make it neat and clean.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has recently visited Sasta bazaar Peshawar where he inspected prices and quality of edible commodities. He also visited different shops including flour, ghee, pulses, rice, sugar and others daily commodities and directed officials not to compromise on quality and standards of commodities.

He said the necessary items were being provided to consumers as per government notified prices. Directives were issued to all divisional commissioners and administrative secretaries to expedite the process of setting up 'Sasta Bazaar' across the province on an emergency basis to control price hikes.

In line with KP Govt directives, the officials of district administration were constantly visiting markets to implement the government's price lists while heavy fines are being imposed on violators that resulted a decrease in prices of essential items.

The District administrations have been keeping eye on prices of sugar, ghee and other food items while ensuring the availability of essential commodities at government notified rates.

Necessary steps were also being taken to prevent smuggling of wheat flour and discourage hoarding.

On October 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair approved establishment of 16 'Sasta Insaf Bazaars' across the province including four in Peshawar and two each at divisional level in the first phase.

Following cabinet decisions, these bazaars were established in almost all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

KP Government with the help of district administrations are ensuring drinking water, washrooms, security and sanitation services at these Sasta bazaars.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Divisional Commissioner Bannu told APP that in order to control artificial price-hike and hoarding, Bannu division administration took a lead role by streamlining bidding (Boli) mechanism in fruits and vegetable markets, expediting spot verification of essential commodities in open markets and implemented Govt's notified prices on ground.

Bannu administration has rationalized price fixation process besides ensuring implementation of Govt notified prices rate at union council, tehsil and district level, he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said inspections and monitoring of daily use commodities, fruits and vegetable markets continued in districts as per notified District Micro-Plan.

Under the plan, the administration of Bannu division launched massive crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price-hikers arresting dozens of shopkeepers for overcharging, hoarding and imposed heavy fine against them.

KP has relatively a better situation of the availability of food and other items of daily use as compared to other provinces and has out shined other provinces on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in the provision of daily commodities to consumers on government rates.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Sher Bahadar Khan visited different shops including bakers, tandoors and CNG/petrol pumps on Bannu Road and checked prices rate list.

Deputy Commissioner Tank, Kabir Afridi along with officials of district administration and Tehsil administration visited different flour markets and inspected sale of flour besides price lists. It was noted that floor bag per 20 KG was being sold at Rs860 and its supply was smoothly underway to Tank City and villages through trucks as per Govt rate.