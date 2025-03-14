Open Menu

KP Govt To Convene ADP Moot For Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KP Govt to convene ADP moot for development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Advisor, Ehtesham Ali, has said the provincial government would convene an Annual Development Program (ADP) conference to determine development schemes for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the KP Health Department, Ehtesham Ali emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders, including the general public, in the decision-making process.

He stated that proposing development schemes behind closed doors is no longer acceptable.

"The era of routine development schemes is over. Now, the public will be consulted to decide how their money should be spent.

We will focus on projects that directly improve the health of the common man," he said.

The advisor also mentioned that donors would be invited to participate in the ADP conference.

He stressed the need to shift focus from mere upgrades and construction to enhancing service delivery and governance.

Furthermore, Ehtesham Ali encouraged the public to share their suggestions and feedback regarding ADP schemes via social media platforms, ensuring greater transparency and inclusivity in the development process.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

54 seconds ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

31 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan