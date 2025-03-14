KP Govt To Convene ADP Moot For Development Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Advisor, Ehtesham Ali, has said the provincial government would convene an Annual Development Program (ADP) conference to determine development schemes for the fiscal year 2025-26.
According to the KP Health Department, Ehtesham Ali emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders, including the general public, in the decision-making process.
He stated that proposing development schemes behind closed doors is no longer acceptable.
"The era of routine development schemes is over. Now, the public will be consulted to decide how their money should be spent.
We will focus on projects that directly improve the health of the common man," he said.
The advisor also mentioned that donors would be invited to participate in the ADP conference.
He stressed the need to shift focus from mere upgrades and construction to enhancing service delivery and governance.
Furthermore, Ehtesham Ali encouraged the public to share their suggestions and feedback regarding ADP schemes via social media platforms, ensuring greater transparency and inclusivity in the development process.
APP/adi
