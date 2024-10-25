KP Govt To Cultivate Saffron On 93 Acre Land: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohammad Sajjad has said that the provincial government has planned to start a three-year plan for saffron cultivation at a cost of fifty crores on 93 acres of land.
He said that the seeds were not available in Pakistan and best seeds would be bought from Afghanistan, Iran, Spain and Italy.
In a statement issued here, he said that 16 districts have been selected for saffron cultivation and seven research centers will be established there as soon as the respective MLAs complete the process.
The cultivation of saffron would bring revolutionary benefits to the province, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committees formed to check eligibility for mass wedding program2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa agree to enhance trade, commerce cooperation12 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest suspect for spreading false information, inciting public against state12 minutes ago
-
Police arrested accused involved in murder case12 minutes ago
-
ITP issues alternative routes amid Security measures in ICT22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab Police operation to kill 10 terrorists in Mianwali22 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns attack on Darazinda check post in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 106,700 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect involving in misinformation and incitement52 minutes ago
-
One Police personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack on Malagori police station1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Mianwali Police for eliminating 10 extremist terrorists1 hour ago
-
Newborn cub of African lioness dies at Sher Bagh12 hours ago