KP Govt To Cultivate Saffron On 93 Acre Land: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohammad Sajjad has said that the provincial government has planned to start a three-year plan for saffron cultivation at a cost of fifty crores on 93 acres of land.

He said that the seeds were not available in Pakistan and best seeds would be bought from Afghanistan, Iran, Spain and Italy.

In a statement issued here, he said that 16 districts have been selected for saffron cultivation and seven research centers will be established there as soon as the respective MLAs complete the process.

The cultivation of saffron would bring revolutionary benefits to the province, he added.

