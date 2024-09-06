KP govt to develop lakeshore tourism project in Khanpur through private partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Tordher has said that the provincial government was committed to facilitating the investors for investment in the province and reiterated the resolve to extend full support for socio-economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the development of the Lakeshore Tourism Project in the Khanpur area, district Haripur here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), he said that the project was of high importance and the government would extend full support to all the relevant departments and private investors to execute the project of significant importance.

During the meeting, the forum discussed the development of the Lakeshore Tourism Project in Khanpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was in the execution phase, and its master plan had been prepared by the investment group.

It was said that the project was aimed to transform Khanpur into a premier tourism destination with high-quality housing facilities.

The meeting was informed that the Lakeshore Tourism Project, with a total investment of around eight billion rupees, was set to span 800 Kanal of prime land in Khanpur. This ambitious initiative aimed to create a world-class tourism destination, leveraging the natural beauty and strategic location of Khanpur.

Moreover, the project would include various tourism and hospitality components designed to attract both local and international visitors.

The meeting focused on the vision for the Lakeshore Tourism Project, emphasizing sustainable development while protecting the natural environment of Khanpur.

The stakeholders discussed the significant investment and the potential economic impact on the region. It was said that the project was expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

On this occasion, it was assured that the investment project would be facilitated through regulatory support from all the relevant quarters to ensure a smooth execution of the project.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister appreciated the interest of the investment group in such a valuable project and also the efforts of KPBoIT to attract investors in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Manager of Tourism, KPBOIT Gul Muhammad, Manager of Mine and Minerals KPBOIT Akhtar Ali, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), KP Culture and Tourism Authority, the Archaeology Department, Investors Rauf Raja, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Tourism and Hospitality - RCSTSI and Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City attended the meeting.