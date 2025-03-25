KP Govt To Digitize All Public Services
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to digitize the province’s public service delivery system, making government services more accessible and efficient for citizens.
Following the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a Digital Public Services Catalog has been compiled, allowing citizens to access various public services online, said an official release issued here.
Currently, the catalog includes 106 services from 26 different departments, with plans to integrate all remaining government services in the near future.
To expedite the digital transformation, all provincial departments have been instructed to provide necessary data for the catalog.
At present, only 29.55 percent of public services have been digitized, highlighting the need for further progress under the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Policy.
The Digital Public Services Catalog aims to serve as a centralized hub for all provincial government services, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for the public.
Once fully implemented, citizens will be able to avail themselves of various government services from the comfort of their homes.
The government acknowledges that traditional methods of public service delivery often lead to delays, inefficiencies, and inconvenience for citizens.
By digitizing services, the government seeks to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and improve overall governance.
In the next phase, the Digital Public Services Catalog will be integrated with the "Dastak Platform", further enhancing accessibility and ensuring a seamless digital experience for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
