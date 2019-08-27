KP govt to disburse Rs 29.7 mln grant among 142,692 disabled persons: PA Committee informed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government would distribute Rs 29.7 million grant among disabled persons through Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (PCRDP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government would distribute Rs 29.7 million grant among disabled persons through Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (PCRDP).

The committee meeting chaired by its chairperson Momina Basit was further told by Secretary for Department of Zakat and Usher Idress Khan that so far data of 142,692 disabled persons was received from 25 districts and grants would be disbursed among them through transparent computerized balloting.

He said that it was responsibility of Zakat and Usher department to ensure implementation of 2 percent quota of disabled persons in government jobs, adding that out of a total 3432 disabled persons whom data was received to the department so far 1748 have been appointed in various departments.

He further said that advertisements for 430 vacant posts in different departments have been given and soon the appointment would be made.

Referring to the appointment of district Zakat chairmen, he said that Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts have so far sent Names of nominees and from them the Zakat Chairman would be appointed.

The Secretary informed the committee that under Ehsas Programme 0.4 million people would be given free Aftar. He added that the department has collected data of 0.785 million senior citizens and more was being collected for their support.

At the end of committee meeting the secretary was directed to present the performance report of KP Women Empowerment Department in next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MPA Sajida Hanif, Rabia Basri, Ayest Naeem, Shagufa Malik, Sitara Afreen and Zinat Bibi and Secretary for Zakat Department, Deputy Secretary Fazilat Jahan and officials of Social Welfare Department.