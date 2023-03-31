KP govt to distribute 17.2mln flour bags among 5.70mln households

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will distribute about 17.2 million flour bags free of charge among 5.70 million households under the Prime Minister's Ramzan package.

The KP food Department spokesman told APP on Friday that as many as 5,076,232 10 kg bags were distributed among 1,752,162 households till March 30 in the province.

It merits mentioning here that free atta bags were being distributed through 5,122 registered flour dealers, 90 mobile trucks, 103 utility stores, and 18 mobility mobile wheels in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the free flour package was extended to tehsils and village councils to facilitate a large number of people in rural areas, besides simplifying the distribution procedure. Preference was being given to women, persons with disabilities and senior citizens, he added.

The spokesman urged people to refrain from crowding the distribution points and cooperate with government officials for a smooth supply of the commodity, besides averting mishaps. The package would continue till the 25th of Ramzan, he informed.