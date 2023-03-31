UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Distribute 17.2mln Flour Bags Among 5.70mln Households

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

KP govt to distribute 17.2mln flour bags among 5.70mln households

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will distribute about 17.2 million flour bags free of charge among 5.70 million households under the Prime Minister's Ramzan package.

The KP food Department spokesman told APP on Friday that as many as 5,076,232 10 kg bags were distributed among 1,752,162 households till March 30 in the province.

It merits mentioning here that free atta bags were being distributed through 5,122 registered flour dealers, 90 mobile trucks, 103 utility stores, and 18 mobility mobile wheels in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the free flour package was extended to tehsils and village councils to facilitate a large number of people in rural areas, besides simplifying the distribution procedure. Preference was being given to women, persons with disabilities and senior citizens, he added.

The spokesman urged people to refrain from crowding the distribution points and cooperate with government officials for a smooth supply of the commodity, besides averting mishaps. The package would continue till the 25th of Ramzan, he informed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile March Women From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

11 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.