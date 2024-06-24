KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has invited the private sector to take an overwhelming part in the promotion of the tourism sector in the province.

He said that it is not only a profitable business but also a creative and healthy industry at national and international level wherein the interest of tourists constantly increases.

He assured that the provincial government will encourage the transporters in every way like other sectors in this regard and their investment will be provided with all possible protection.

He announced this while talking to prominent transporter and chief executive of Niazi Express, Farooq Azam Niazi, who called on him at his office, Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Accompanied by some transporters of good repute the delegation offered their services for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, the Advisor Tourism also gave licenses to transporters for quality and cheap group tours of different hill stations and serene places of the province.

Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (kPCTA) BarkatUllah Marwat was also present on the occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb said that in view of its limited financial resources, the government alone cannot develop any sector at the official level unless the private sector participates in it. He urged the transporters to prepare the programs of tourist groups to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and border areas by completing the necessary formalities and also advertise them through the media so that maximum tourists visit these healthy places and enjoy the tours. This he said will portray the beautiful image of the natural and touristic places and provide revenue generation for the government and locals.

The CM's Aide on Tourism hoped that the transporters would take full advantage of the opportunities and facilities provided by the provincial government to invest in the development of tourism and play a key role in the development of this industry by establishing their good reputation in the tourism sector.