KP govt to ensure equal rights for tribal people in development process: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise Ghazan Jamal Orakzai

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise Ghazan Jamal Orakzai Tuesday said the provincial government was committed to providing equal rights and priority to merged districts in development process.

Talking to APP here, he said that a new administrative system would be put in place in all merged districts where corruption, bribery, nepotism and violation of merit would have no space.

Referring to new development projects, he said that a total 11..6 kilometer long roads would be constructed across Orakzai district with an amount of around Rs4 billion, adding that 25 solar tube wells would also be installed in the district.

Ghazan said that with an amount of Rs 650 million an agriculture research centre would be set up in Lower Orakzai for which the amount has already been approved.

He further said that in health sector renovation work on basic health centres across Orakzai was underway.

The CM's aide said soon a special ambulance service would be launched in Orakzai while employment opportunities would also be created for tribal youth.

He further said under soalriztion policy of the government as many as 20 mosques in Orakzai have been converted to solar power.