KP govt to ensure people-friendly reforms, good governance: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has welcomed the reforms and modernization of his department and made it clear that apart from ensuring good governance.

The provincial government was also trying its level best to align all its departments with contemporary requirements and make them more people-friendly, wherein the cooperation of the international community has also been commendable.

He was talking to the Sub National Governance (SNG) team of the foreign-funded reform organization from Islamabad that called on the provincial minister with the team leader and former Secretary Excise Raheel Siddiqui at his office, Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday. The team apprised him of the progress made so far in the reforms and legislation side.

Haji Manzoor Afridi praised the performance of the team for supporting reforms and drafting valuable legislation in 2020 in four important KP departments including Excise, Local Government, Finance, Revenue and Planning & Development.

He also expressed satisfaction that the team has started working on a public-friendly application called Zama KP through which people can avail services of the Excise Department and pay dues and taxes with a fingertip through their mobile phones.

He was pleased that more than 31,000 vehicles have been registered under the e-payment gateway in Motor Vehicle Registration, while soon the scope of this pilot project will be extended to all other sectors including property tax, professional tax and tobacco development mess (TDC).

He directed to complete the work on this App quickly so that the public can benefit from this modern information technology facility in time and also help increase the revenue and transparency of the department.

The minister also emphasized on completing the training and awareness essentials of the officers and personnel of the department under this program as soon as possible so that the department can run this app on its own.

The Team Leader of Sub-National Governance assured to implement the directives of Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on urgent basis and launch the Zama KP app at the earliest.