KP Govt To Equip THQ Hospitals In North Waziristan: AC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

KP Govt to equip THQ hospitals in North Waziristan: AC

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would equip tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs) in North Waziristan district with all necessary facilities to provide best healthcare services to patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would equip tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs) in North Waziristan district with all necessary facilities to provide best healthcare services to patients.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner, Hamza Zahoor during his visit to THQ hospital Razmak tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district.

He inspected attendance of doctors, paramedics, nurses and others staff.

The assistant commissioner said the doctors were playing frontline role in fight against coronavirus and great responsibilities rest on them to serve ailing humanity with more dedication and professional commitment.

He said social distancing, washing of hands with soaps and avoid visit to overcrowding places were imperative to defeat coronavirus.

The medical superintendent apprised him about the issues faced by doctors, paramedics and others staffers of the hospital in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistant commissioner assured the medical superintendent of all kinds support and resolution of their genuine problems.

