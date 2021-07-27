KP Govt to establish 10 new economic zones, 19 small industrial estates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would establish 10 new Economic Zones and 19 Small Industrial Estates during the period of next 10 years to promote industrial sector on sustainable basis in the province.

Similarly, two more Special Economic Zones would be setup in the next five years under the new Industrial Policy 2020 while small industrial estates of Abbottabad, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Dara Adam Khel, Shah Kas and Mardan would be declared Special Economic Zones.

This was told during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair the other day, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The forum formally approved an action plan for implementation of new Industrial Policy 2020, besides granting approval for constituting a 15-members implementation and oversight committee to be headed by the Special Assistant on Industries to monitor and supervise the overall implementation process of the said Industrial Policy.

Briefing the forum about various aspects and salient features of the Industrial Policy 2020, it was informed that under the policy concrete steps would be taken for the revival of closed/sick industries in the province whereas provision of uninterrupted utilities to industrial units would also be ensured.

In order to utilize indigenous resources in industrial sector, 10 new economic zones would be setup in the various areas of the province including Chitral, Ghazi, Daraban, Swat, Buner and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of economic zones had already been inaugurated including Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera Economic Zone (extension), Mohmand Economic Zone (Marble City) and D.

I.Khan Economic Zone.

Moreover, sector specific economic zones would also be setup on various districts of the province. Construction of approach roads to industrial units, efficient waste management and development of other allied infrastructure were also the part of new Industrial Policy.

The meeting was further informed that credit incentives would be extended to support and encourage existing and new entrepreneurs in the province, credit incentives would be extended to them. State of the art training centre would also be established at Dara Adam Khel to promote cottage industry in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps to create employment opportunities for people by promoting Industrial and investment activities in the province.

He said that electricity produced at local level through hydel power projects was being provided to industries on concessional rates. He added that investors were being provided all the facilities through one window service which was an important development of the provincial government towards good governance strategy.

The chief minister directed all the concerned departments that NoCs required for setting up new industries should be issued well in time to avoid unnecessary delay in the establishment of new industrial units under the policy.

Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan and Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Industries Humayun Khan, Secretary Energy & Power Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) board of Investment & Trade, Mohsin Daud and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.