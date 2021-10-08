UrduPoint.com

KP-Govt To Establish First Ever Darul Aman In Lower Dir

Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has setup first ever "Darul Aman' for women Undertrial prisoners and victims of domestic violence at Timergara, Lower Dir

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA and chairperson of women parliamentary caucus Dr Sumaira Shams formally inaugurated the Darul-Aman having capacity to shelter of 50 women.

Member KP Assembly, Madiha Nisar, Somi Falak Naz, Rabia Basri, Asia Saleh Khattak, Social Welfare Officer Lower Dir Nisar Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sumaira Sham said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government was establishing Darul Amans in Kohat, D.I Khan and Buner to provide shelter and support to marginalized women.

On the occasion, Asiya Saleh Khattak (MPA) KP, said that provincial government was making sincere efforts to protect all rights of women and their rights and added that the establishment of Darul Aman for women, Undertrial prisoners and victims of domestic violence was a landmark step of the provincial government.

She said all basic facilities including food, psychiatrist doctor, education for children would be provided at Darul Amans.

Women MPA said that women of Dir, Bajaur and Chitral would be now be now provided proper shelter in Timergara instead of shifting them to Darul Aman in Swat and other districts which was costly as well as a security risk.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Haider Gondal gave a detailed briefing to MPAs onfacilities and other affairs of the Darul Aman and assured.

