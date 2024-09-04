Open Menu

KP Govt To Establish Horse Riding Clubs In Peshawar, DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish horse riding clubs each in the provincial capital and district DI Khan to promote it as a sport.

According to the official document of sports directorate, an amount of Rs 200 million would incur on the project which would be borne by the provincial government from its own resources.

The horse riding club would be set in Hayatabad in Peshawar while a suitable site in district DI Khan was being finalized, it said adding that the provincial government had allocated Rs 20 million for the project for this year however it would be presented in provincial development working party (PDWP) meeting for the final approval.

