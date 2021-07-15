KP Govt to establish Industrial Zone at Palai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would establish a industrial zone at Palai area near Swat Expressway to create opportunities of economic development for people living in Malakand.

Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) , Javaid Khattak told APP that Palai Industrial Zone would be established on land of 700 acres. He said that Palai was situated at the confluence of Mardan, Swani, Buner, Swat, Dir Lower and Chitral,adding that project would usher these areas into a new phase of progress and create opportunities for area citizenry.

He said that industrial zone could be linked to Central Asian States and neighboring Afghanistan through Chitral project.He informed that KPEZDMC would also establish economic zones in D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Jalozai, Nowshera and Chitral.

He said that these projects would strengthen economy of KP province and improve the socio-economic conditions of people.

He said currently KP government was working on various economic zones in the province and there were immense opportunities for the investors and entrepreneurs to grab these opportunities and invest in KP.