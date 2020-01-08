UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Establish More Zoos In Major Districts: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

KP Govt to establish more zoos in major districts: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Wildlife and Environment Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday said the provincial government would establish Peshawar like zoos in all major districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Wildlife and Environment Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday said the provincial government would establish Peshawar like zoos in all major districts of the province.

Talking to project director of Peshawar Zoo Iftikhar Khan here at his office, he said the government has provided best entertainment facilities to people in provincial capital and Peshawar zoo was among the initiatives.

He directed the project director to make sure best care to the birds and animals at the zoo so that people could see the birds and wildlife which were otherwise could not be seen.

He said birds and animals add beauty to the environment and their care was our responsibility. The project director Peshawar Zoo informed the minister that all necessary measures have been put in place to give special care to animals and birds at zoo to protect them from extreme weather condition.

