KP govt to establish two Farmers' Markets in each Tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the establishment of two Farmers' Markets in each Tehsil of the province to fruit and vegetable to consumers are appropriate rates.

According to a decision taken by the Chief Minister has directed the maintenance of dedicated spaces for farmers to facilitate them in direct marketing of their products without charging any market free and deduction of commission.

Under the directives of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration in consultations with District Agriculture Officers, identify and establish such areas for farmers market convenient to both producers and consumers.

In this connection, it has been decided that the Commissioners will take lead in this initiative and shall have at their disposal resources of all departments including Local Government and Agriculture.

The monitoring and implementation of the plan will be carried out by Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU)/CSRU on daily basis.