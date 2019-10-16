KP govt to establish Water Regulatory Authority

Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Behramand Khan Wednesday said that Water Regulatory Authority would be set up under proposed Integrated Water Resource Management System to regulate use of clean drinking water in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Behramand Khan Wednesday said that Water Regulatory Authority would be set up under proposed Integrated Water Resource Management System to regulate use of clean drinking water in KP

Talking to media in a press conference held to highlight yearly performance of the department, he said that PHE department is taking concrete steps to prevent the wastage of clean drinking and to address decreasing level of underground water under a planned and comprehensive strategy.

He informed that the department has shifted 505 tube wells to solar energy that has ensured round the clock water supply to the consumers but the step also saved 505 million in a year.

He said that PHE department had completed mega projects in various parts of province including Gravity Based Water Supply Scheme Abbottabad, Water Supply Scheme Golen Gol Chitral, Water Supply Scheme Drosh Chitral, and Water Supply Scheme Batkhela with a cost of Rs.

4280 million, 320 million, 160 million and 785 million respectively.

He told that the ongoing schemes of the department include Water Supply Scheme Shakar Dara Kohat, Water Supply Scheme Utla Dam Swabi, and Gravity based Water Supply Scheme Hevellian that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 1550 million, 1577 million and 1250 million respectively.

Feasibility report of Gravity Based Water Supply Schemes for Buner and Haripur has also been completed while well-equipped testing laboratories have been established in eight different place of the province to ensure quality of drinking water, he informed and added eight mobile testing laboratories are also in pipeline.

"Quick Response Unit has also been set up in the department to resolve complaints regarding non-functioning of tube wells aiming round the clock supply of water to households", he informed.