KP Govt to expand ‘Drug-Free Peshawar’ campaign province-wide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to extend the “Drug-Free Peshawar Campaign” across

the province, following the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Minister for Excise and Taxation Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, officials reviewed the campaign’s achievements and discussed future steps.

The meeting was attended by senior administration officers, police officials, social welfare representatives, administrators of rehabilitation centers, and members of the Young Psychiatrists Association (YPA).

The YPA offered its services for the establishment of a state-of-the-art 600-bed model rehabilitation hospital on four acres of land in Peshawar.

The association also announced its collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to secure international funding for the project and to support large-scale rehabilitation programs.

Participants were briefed on the progress of the campaign so far, including the recovery of hundreds of drug addicts through rehabilitation centers.

It was decided that a comprehensive plan would be presented to the Chief Minister at a meeting scheduled for September 10 at the CM’s House, where UNODC representatives would also be invited.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General to identify suitable land for the hospital and submit a report.

He appreciated the efforts of the YPA and noted that while the provincial government is already funding heavily in rehabilitation initiatives, international support would ease the financial burden and accelerate the province’s efforts to eliminate drug addiction.