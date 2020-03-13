KP Govt to extend maximum facilities to investors: Abdul Karim Khan

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that SME sector of the province would be uplifted under the new Industrial Policy 2020-30 to provide maximum facilities to investors and generate employment opportunities, said a press release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that SME sector of the province would be uplifted under the new Industrial Policy 2020-30 to provide maximum facilities to investors and generate employment opportunities, said a press release issued here Friday.

He was addressing a seminar regarding revitalization of the economy and business activities in the newly merged districts of the province in s local hotel here the other day.

The seminar was jointly organized under the auspices of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the financial assistance of the USAID.

Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Excise and Taxation, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, General Manager (GM) SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak, Economic Growth Advisor (USAID), Mujahid Saleem Farooqui and local representative of the UNDP Artaza Igncio, a large number of investors and traders from the newly merged districts attended at large.

The General Manager (GM) SMEDA gave detailed presentation on the draft recommendations for the economic uplift of the newly merged districts.

Abdul Karim Khan said"The provincial government is making special plans for promotion of trading activities in the newly merged districts wherein beside, the provision of 3g and 4g facilities, urgent steps would be taken the revival of the sick units and promotion of economic activities." He said that merged districts have huge mineral resources and now time had arrived to utilize modern scientific technology for the uplift of the local residents.

He urged upon the investors to make investment in the water, power and gas resources of the tribal districts.

He said that trade with Central Asia through the newly merged districts would usher socio-economic uplift in the region. He said that for the industrial uplift and promotion of business activities, the provincial government would soon organized district level seminars.

The Special Assistant said that the people of the erstwhile FATA have rendered huge sacrifices and they have suffered displacement from their houses for the sake of the country. He said that both Federal and provincial governments are acknowledging their sacrifices and they would soon launch a programme for their revival.

He further said"The provincial government is planning for early opening of international trade routes in the newly merged districts, saying that both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are keen to initiate development projects in the erstwhile FATA."Earlier, the Provincial Chief, SMEDA Rashid Aman welcomed all participant and said that the process of the preparation of document was started six months back with the aim how to use the potentials of the tribal districts and put the area on the line of development.

He said that the SMEDA would continue the process and identity potentials and giving workable plan for their utilization.