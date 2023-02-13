KP Govt to extend relief assistance to earthquake victims of Turkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday decided in principles to extend assistance to the earthquake victims of Turkiye and directed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to chalk out an action plan to this effect.

In a statement issued to this effect here, he directed to coordinate with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant Federal entities to get exact information about the relief goods needed by the earthquake affectees so that arrangements could be made to send the relief items which exactly needed by the affectees.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to come up with proposals to contribute to the Prime Minister's relief fund further directing to reach out to the educational institutions, welfare organizations, government employees and other segments of society in this regard.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that in these difficult hours, the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by their Turkish brothers and sisters adding that the people and government of the province are committed to extend all possible help to their Turkish brothers and sisters.

He made an appeal to the well-off segments of society, welfare organizations, government employees and other segments of society to generously contribute to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye in their difficult hours of life.

Meanwhile, the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handed over a donation of Rs. 100,000 to the Chief Minister for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye.