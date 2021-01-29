KP govt to extend Sehat Card for southern districts from Jan 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Friday said that health insurance of free medical treatment would be extended to southern districts of Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Tank from January 31.

Talking to a delegation from his hometown Hangu, he said the removal of outdated system is need of the hour.

He said that to pull out poor segment of society from poverty is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that under the Sehat Card Plus programme, every family of the province is entitled for treatment expenses up to Rs. 1 million.

The Special Assistant said that besides, retrieving of the properties of Auqaf Department from illegal occupants, practical efforts were also be continued for installation of solar system in the mosques.

He said that all permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could utilize free medical facilities in nearly 400 hospitals including some best hospitals of Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been abolished the over 70-year old outdated political traditions and started with the national prestige with new heights.

He stressed the need for cooperation between general public and the government officials to remove lacunas in the system of governance. He further said that the time is not far away when the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would join the ranks of developed countries.