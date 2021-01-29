UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Extend Sehat Card For Southern Districts From Jan 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP govt to extend Sehat Card for southern districts from Jan 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Friday said that health insurance of free medical treatment would be extended to southern districts of Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Tank from January 31.

Talking to a delegation from his hometown Hangu, he said the removal of outdated system is need of the hour.

He said that to pull out poor segment of society from poverty is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that under the Sehat Card Plus programme, every family of the province is entitled for treatment expenses up to Rs. 1 million.

The Special Assistant said that besides, retrieving of the properties of Auqaf Department from illegal occupants, practical efforts were also be continued for installation of solar system in the mosques.

He said that all permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could utilize free medical facilities in nearly 400 hospitals including some best hospitals of Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been abolished the over 70-year old outdated political traditions and started with the national prestige with new heights.

He stressed the need for cooperation between general public and the government officials to remove lacunas in the system of governance. He further said that the time is not far away when the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would join the ranks of developed countries.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Hangu Kohat Rawalpindi Karak Lakki Marwat Tank January Family All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

14 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

18 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

31 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

41 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.