KP govt to extend Swat Motorway to Madian, Chitral: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said the Phase-I of Swat Motorway will come this year and in next phase the project will be extended to Madian and Chitral

He was addressing the 5th Convocation of University of Malakand, Chakdara on Thursday wherein, he distributed degrees and medals in 184 students including 60 those passed with distinction.

MNAs, ex Provincial Ministers, Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Vice Chancellor Malakand University Professor Dr. Gul Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, DPO Lower Dir Arif Shehbaz, teaching staff of University, Parents and large number of students attended the Convocation.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the speedy progress of the University, adding this university had started its teaching journey with only six departments but now providing degrees in 28 different disciplines.

He said the incumbent government was determined to strengthen the higher education institutions of the province in order to enable them to meet national economic priorities and compete in the global knowledge economy.

The chief minister said the efforts should be undertaken by the academia for promoting research of world reckoning and chalking out roadmap for the coming decades in various disciplines in order to establish a strong base for indigenous research. Liaison should be established with the local industry for sustainable growth and development of research for strengthening the Universities economically and academically.

He revealed that all kinds of educational institutions including Universities are being established in Malakand Division aimed to make this region a hub of education adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rich potential for tourism, hydro power, Agriculture and development of the Mining & Minerals sectors.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the University of Malakand was currently working for the promotion of teaching and Research activities in these sectors.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed science block and Student Service Centre in the University and assured that the requirements of University regarding development projects would also be fulfilled in the next Annual Development Program.

Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges, both internally and externally. However, under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is destined to become a hub for economic activities in the entire region. He assured that the economic problems being faced by the country would resolve soon.

While highlighting the efforts of incumbent government for the cause of education in region, the Chief Minister said that the upgradation of Abdul Wali Khan University Taimergara campus to a full fledge University has already been announced whereas teaching activities in the Women Campus of Malakand University at Batkhela have already been initiated.

He said Engineering Universities at Swat and Dir would also be established along with establishment of an agriculture University at Swat. He urged the graduates to play positive role for the development of Pakistan.

University of Malakand Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Gul Zaman also addressed the convocation and highlighted the educational activities of the University.

Later on, the chief minister also administered oath to the newly elected cabinets of Chakdara Press Club and Chakdara Bar Association. He announced a grant of Rs. 2 million for Chakdara Press club during his visit, the Chief Minister also offered fateha for the departed soul of Saeed Khan Advocate.